Local care homes present cheque to Stamford charity

The grant is to support their Dementia Friendly Tea which is run by volunteers and is held on the last Tuesday of the month, between 2pm- 4pm at the Free Church in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

The service is free for participants to attend. Evergreen are creating a safe space for those living with Dementia and their companions to come along, meet people, have a drink and a cake and the opportunity to have access to Dementia specific activities.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care homes were invited to a small gathering at the Evergreen Offices to gift the cheque and celebrate their being awarded the grant.

Ed Bailey, Volunteer Service Manager at Evergreen Care said: “Thank you so much to the Barchester Charitable Foundation for their support and generous donation which will make a huge positive difference to our Dementia Friendly Tea in Stamford”

Zoe Postgate and Ive Alexander. General Manager’s at Chater Lodge and Tixover House said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Knowing that the grant will benefit those in our local community who have been touched by dementia means a lot to us as a home, our residents and their loved ones”

