Leprosy Mission Shop in Peterborough celebrates 30 years of ethical trading
Customers, staff and dignitaries marked the special milestone for The Leprosy Mission Shop at Christ Church, Orton Goldhay, earlier this month.
The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow, and MP for North-West Cambridgeshire, Sam Carling were among the attendees.
The church is next door to The Leprosy Mission’s head office. It is here where the initiative began 30 years ago, with volunteers packing huge numbers of Christmas cards.
It has now become a £2.6 million enterprise helping to support disabled artisans by selling their colourful crafts, as well as people affected by leprosy.
Chief Executive of The Leprosy Mission Shop, Amanda Norman, said that 30 years ago marked “a critical time in the fight against leprosy”.
“It was an era when the relatively new antibiotic cure was taken to marginalised communities across the globe,” she said. “Millions were cured in a global desire to eliminate what is a terribly disabling disease.”
While they have come so far over the decades, Mrs Norman said there is still more vital work to be done before leprosy can finally be consigned to the history books.
“As we mark this 30-year milestone, we give heartfelt thanks to our customers, volunteers, suppliers and team members," she added.
"Your support has helped transform thousands of lives – and continues to do so everyday.”