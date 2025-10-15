Leprosy Mission Shop in Peterborough celebrates 30 years of ethical trading

An ethical shopping enterprise in Peterborough which sells a million Christmas cards each year has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers, staff and dignitaries marked the special milestone for The Leprosy Mission Shop at Christ Church, Orton Goldhay, earlier this month.

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow, and MP for North-West Cambridgeshire, Sam Carling were among the attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church is next door to The Leprosy Mission’s head office. It is here where the initiative began 30 years ago, with volunteers packing huge numbers of Christmas cards.

The team at TLM shop, pictured with Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Paul Bristow (centre).

It has now become a £2.6 million enterprise helping to support disabled artisans by selling their colourful crafts, as well as people affected by leprosy.

Chief Executive of The Leprosy Mission Shop, Amanda Norman, said that 30 years ago marked “a critical time in the fight against leprosy”.

“It was an era when the relatively new antibiotic cure was taken to marginalised communities across the globe,” she said. “Millions were cured in a global desire to eliminate what is a terribly disabling disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they have come so far over the decades, Mrs Norman said there is still more vital work to be done before leprosy can finally be consigned to the history books.

TLM Shop chief exec Amanda Norman cuts the cake with MP Sam Carling.

“As we mark this 30-year milestone, we give heartfelt thanks to our customers, volunteers, suppliers and team members," she added.

"Your support has helped transform thousands of lives – and continues to do so everyday.”