Lakeside Healthcare launches ‘Skin Check Challenge’ to raise awareness of melanoma and sun safety

Lakeside Healthcare has launched a new campaign this week to raise awareness of melanoma and promote sun safety throughout the summer months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Skin Check Challenge, part of the organisation’s GP Talks series, features Dr Mountis, a GP at Lakeside Healthcare at St Neots, demonstrating how to check skin for early signs of melanoma and explaining what steps to take if changes are noticed.

“Melanoma is a serious form of skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body,” said Dr Mountis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if it’s spotted early, treatment is much more effective, and outcomes are better. Taking just a few minutes to check your skin or encouraging a loved one to do the same could help save a life.”

User (UGC) Submitted

The campaign also highlights simple sun safety tips to help protect skin during warmer weather. The video, filmed outdoors, shows Dr Mountis following NHS England guidance, including wearing SPF 50 sunscreen and sun-protective clothing.

How to take part in the Skin Check Challenge:

Watch the video on a Lakeside Healthcare practice website, Facebook page, or YouTube channel. Use the ABCDE checklist to check your skin for any unusual changes. Share the video on Facebook using the hashtag #SkinCheckChallenge to help raise awareness.

Printed copies of the skin check guide and sun safety advice are also available at Lakeside Healthcare practices for patients without internet access.

Spotting Melanoma – The ABCDE Checklist:

A – Asymmetry: One half of the mole or mark does not match the other.

B – Border: Edges are irregular, blurred, or not well defined.

C – Colour: Uneven colouring or multiple shades in one mole.

D – Diameter: Larger than 6mm, though some melanomas may be smaller.

E – Evolution: Any change in size, shape, colour, or symptoms such as bleeding or itching.

Sun Safety Tips:

Check the UV Index and apply protection when levels are 3 or higher.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30+ and 4 – 5 star UVA protection.

Apply sunscreen 15 – 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours or after swimming/sweating.

Wear protective clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat, UV400-rated sunglasses, and loose long-sleeved tops.

Seek shade between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest.

Registered patients concerned about a mole or skin change is encouraged to contact their Lakeside Healthcare practice. They can call or submit a request via Anima, their secure online consultation platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Skin Check Challenge is open to everyone, not just Lakeside Healthcare patients. By taking part and sharing the message, individuals can help raise awareness and encourage others to protect their skin and stay safe in the sun.