Ketton Scouts bring Christmas cheer to local care home

Barchester’s Chater Lodge Care Home, in Ketton got in the Christmas spirit by hosting a Christmas Carol Concert with the Ketton Scouts for residents.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:01 GMT
Chater Lodge Christmas Carol Service was in full swing with as we welcomed the Ketton Scouts and the local community into our home.

Guests and Residents enjoyed a selection of festive snacks prepared by the home’s chef, Marta, including Mince Pies, Stollen, Hot Chocolate and Mulled Wine for the seniors in attendance.

General Manager, Zoe Postgate, said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit and it was a joy to hear the scouts perform a selection of our favourite carols, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Michael a resident at Chater Lodge said: “It has been a lovely evening. It was wonderful to meet the scouts and to listen to them perform so many of my favourite carols.”