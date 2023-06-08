News you can trust since 1948
Junior doctors to strike again in Peterborough

Junior doctors will strike between June 14 and June 17.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

Junior doctors in Peterborough are set to walk out again between Wednesday June 14 and Saturday June 17.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough and several other hospitals in the region, has said that it is expecting some of its services to be impacted and that its main priorities are to provide safe care for inpatients and those who need urgent and emergency care services.

During strike action, resources to protect emergency treatment - life and limb threatening, critical care, neonatal care and trauma will be prioritised.

Peterborough City Hospital.Peterborough City Hospital.
Peterborough City Hospital.
Emergency services will remain open but people have been asked to contact NHS 111 or NHS 111 Online before coming to hospital.

Patients with an appointment planned during the period of action will be contacted directly if this means their appointment now needs to be rescheduled.

Patients who are not contacted in advance should please attend their appointment as planned.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We appreciate how disappointing this will be for anyone waiting for treatment or investigations and we are sorry to postpone arrangements, however, we will rearrange any cancelled appointments as soon as possible.

"Thank you for bearing with us as we manage our services as safely and effectively as possible during this period.”

