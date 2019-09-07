Jabs help children fight illness

Health staff in Cambridgeshire have helped children across the world – by simply having a flu jab.

As part of the ‘Get A Jab – Give A Jab’ campaign, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust pledged to donate vaccines to Unicef UK on behalf of all staff members who received their free influenza vaccination, either through the trust, their GP or local pharmacy.

In total, staff donated 3,450 vaccines to help fight measles, tetanus and polio around the world.

Julia Curtis, chief nurse for Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust said:

“The seemingly easy and simple task of getting their flu jab has meant that the trust has donated a phenomenal amount of vaccines to Unicef. I want to thank our staff for getting behind this campaign and hope that we can go on to provide more

flu vaccinations and therefore donate even more vaccines to Unicef UK this coming flu season.”