“It’s all about empowering patients to achieve their goals”

Shares Amanda Hawes, an Occupational Therapist at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Through her compassionate, goal-oriented care, Amanda helps patients with life-limiting conditions maintain their independence and live well every day.

Amanda, 44, from Peterborough, brings warmth, empathy, and a deep sense of commitment to her role. “Our main focus is identifying what really matters to the patient,” she explains. “It’s about setting goals and helping people achieve them - whether that’s getting out of bed, feeling well enough to greet visitors, or simply getting outside for some fresh air. It could be anything.”

Amanda works closely with physiotherapists to help patients regain strength and confidence, supporting them through everyday tasks like washing, dressing, and mobility. “Sometimes it’s the little things,” she says. “A gentle hand massage or a lovely wash can completely lift someone’s day.

“We have complementary therapy here too, and a brilliant Activities Assistant, who organises fun things for the patients to do.”

Amanda finds her role as Occupational Therapist at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice incredibly rewarding.

Amanda enjoys the variety of her role and finds it very rewarding. “I love helping people achieve their goals, no matter how small they are. It’s all about promoting independence, and empowering patients to be the best version of themselves,” she adds.

Amanda’s care extends beyond the patient to their loved ones. “A big part of our job is getting to know the patients and the people that are important to them,” Amanda explains.

“Relatives can sometimes feel like they’re on the outside looking in. Building rapport and offering honest, compassionate support is so important. I think you recognise that patients will go through highs and lows, and their relatives will be alongside supporting them.”

Her holistic approach embraces the emotional bonds between patients and their families, especially those who’ve shared a lifetime together.

Amanda has supported the hospice with various fundraising activities alongside her role as an OT.

“Our support makes a huge difference to families and loved ones, and I love being able to provide it,” Amanda added.

Outside of the hospice building, Amanda also conducts home visits to assess accessibility and ensure patients returning home have the right equipment and environment to thrive. “It’s about supporting people in their daily routines once they’re back home,” she explains. “We build on what they’ve practised at the hospice and work together to overcome any barriers they may face in their own space.”

Amanda’s commitment to Sue Ryder extends into her spare time. A passionate fundraiser for Sue Ryder, Amanda has completed the Cambridgeshire Half Marathon, the Great Eastern Run (GER), and most recently, the London Marathon, where she raised over £5500. “It was the craziest, but most rewarding thing I’ve ever done!” she laughs. Amanda has already signed up for next year’s London Landmarks Half Marathon and is lacing up her trainers once again for the GER in October.

As we mark AHP Day, Amanda’s message is simple but powerful: “As with all people in a healthcare setting, all I want to do is be kind to people!

“We’re one big team here at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and we have time for people. That’s what makes the difference.”

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall