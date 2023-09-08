News you can trust since 1948
'Inspirational' Peterborough nurse nominated for Nurse Manager of the Year Award

Amy will find out if she has won the award in November.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
An ‘inspirational’ ward manager, whose positive approach has ensured her team are able to learn, develop and trial new innovations has been shortlisted for the Nurse Manager of the Year title in the coveted Nursing Times Awards.

Amy Dewhurst, who leads the team on ward B6 at Peterborough City Hospital, has already won one of the hospital’s own leadership awards for the way she has helped her colleagues develop and take on new skills and roles, and for creating a ‘family’ environment on the ward to welcome new international nursing recruits.

Now she will be judged in the national arena alongside ten other nurse manager hopefuls at the Nursing Times Awards taking place in London in November.

Amy Dewhurst receives her award from the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.Amy Dewhurst receives her award from the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.
Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: “We are thrilled for Amy to have been recognised in this way. She is an excellent nurse and a great leader, which is a fantastic combination to give the best care for both our patients and staff. This nomination is made all the more special by the fact she has been nominated by the people who work with her and clearly benefit from her efforts.

“We wish Amy every success in these prestigious awards.”

