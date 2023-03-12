Hundreds left waiting for cancer treatment at Peterborough and Stamford hospitals

Hundreds of cancer patients have been left waiting for at least two months for treatment at Peterborough and Stamford hospitals.

New research from the House of Commons Library, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that 915 people were stuck waiting for more than two months before receiving treatment at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals. These figures meant, in 2022, at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, 54% had to wait more than two months for treatment to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has not hit the target of 85% of patients receiving a first treatment for cancer within 62 days of an urgent GP referral since 2017.

Peterborough City Hospital

Liberal Democrat Councillor Simon Barkham and chair of Peterborough City Council's Adults and Health Scrutiny Committee, said: “The Government has been driving our local health services into the ground and taking patients for granted for years, Peterborough and the wider communities serviced by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust deserve better.

“Delays to cancer diagnoses and treatments are incredibly distressing for those with cancer and those who fear they may have it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Maitland, Interim Chief Operating Officer, at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In 2022/23 Cambridgeshire and Peterborough ICS has seen an unprecedented increase in demand for cancer services. This is related to the pandemic in the preceding two years.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring that patients receive a diagnosis at the earliest opportunity, making every effort to make sure they undergo their diagnostic tests and treatment as quickly as possible.

“We have created additional capacity within the Trust, and with the support of partner organisations, we can give urgent and closer attention to areas of the service that are most challenged. We work closely with our local Cancer Alliance colleagues andare using Community Diagnostics Centre investment to increase our diagnostics capacity. In addition, the Trust provides first-class care through its holistic services to support patients with emotional and physical challenges of cancer treatment.

“At present we have 271 patients on cancer pathways waiting over two months for treatment. Not all will have a cancer diagnosis, and this will be identified as they progress on the pathway. We are committed to delivering the national access

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

standard for cancer and are working with our partners to achieve this.”

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Peterborough at the next election, Andrew Pakes, said: “It is deeply worrying that so many cancer patients are not being treated on time, when we know every day matters.

“The government has missed its target of 85 per cent of cancer patients starting treatment within two months since 2015.

“If Ministers want to fix the NHS and start helping patients in Peterborough they need to stop playing politics and put in place a long-term plan for the funding and NHS staff we need in the city - including getting back around the table to get a solution over the NHS strikes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad