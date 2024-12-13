Hospitals Trust's new Lead Governor is a 'born and bred' Peterborough man

He will take a key role in representing patients and the communities served by the Trust’s three hospitals

A man ‘born and bred’ in Peterborough has been appointed the new lead governor for the NHS Trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital.

Andrew Sneden OBE takes up the role for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) later this month.

He will lead the Trust’s Council of Governors in their duties to represent Trust members, patients and residents in the communities served by the Trust’s hospitals in Peterborough, Huntingdon and Stamford.

Inset: Andrew Sneden OBE. Main image: Peterborough City Hospital, which is run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

A NWAFT spokesperson said: “Andrew takes over from The Reverend Kevin Burdett, who is stepping down from the Lead Governor role on 15 December 2024, having served six years as a Huntingdon constituency representative.

“Andrew, who was born and bred in Peterborough, retired from a career in the Ministry of Defence in 2023 and became a Governor at our Trust in November 2022. He has a Post Graduate Degree in Project Management and has many years’ experience in managing a range of worldwide Government programmes and change management initiatives."

Professor Steve Barnett, Chair of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the Lead Governor role, and look forward to the insight and drive he will bring to ensure our Governors continue to play an important role in the running of our hospitals. We will welcome him formally at the first Council of Governors meeting to be held in public on Tuesday 18 February at Peterborough City Hospital.

He added: “I must thank Kevin for his fantastic support to me and the Council of Governors over the last six years. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the Trust’s Council of Governors meetings. The next meeting takes place at 1.30pm in the Denis Bracey Suite in the Learning Centre at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 18 February 2025.

The meeting agenda will be shared on the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust website in advance.