Hospital appointments in Peterborough to be postponed for Queen's funeral

Some hospital outpatient appointments in Peterborough will be postponed on September 19 because of The Queen’s funeral.

Appointments at a number of hospitals across Cambridgeshire will be impacted, after the day was named as a bank holiday to allow people to watch the state funeral.

A spokesperson for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “This bank holiday will impact on the majority of outpatient activity at Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City, Stamford and Rutland, Princess of Wales, Doddington and North Cambs Hospitals on that day.

Peterborough City Hospital site at Bretton

"We are contacting all patients who have an appointment on Monday to confirm if it will go ahead or be postponed. There is no need to call us as we will be in contact directly with you, but we ask that you bear with us whilst we run through our appointment lists. Please also look out for a text or email from the Trust.

“If you would prefer to postpone your appointment on Monday, please can you let us know at the earliest opportunity by calling the number on your appointment letter or by contacting our Outpatients Booking Team on 01733 673555. The team are experiencing high volumes of calls and again we ask for your patience whilst we work through enquiries.”

If you need urgent medical help you can go to 111.nhs.uk or call 111 in the first instance.

People are being urged only to attend accident and emergency for people who show the symptoms of serious illness or are badly injured.