"Historic milestone" as NHS patients receive life-saving medicine thanks to blood donors across Cambridgeshire

The NHS has shared three cases where local patients have benefitted from the vital medicine

NHS patients around the UK are now receiving a life-saving medicine made from the plasma of blood donors in Cambridgeshire .

In what the NHS is calling a “historic milestone” – the move marks the first time in a quarter of a century that plasma has been used to make such medicines for NHS patients, reducing reliance on imports.

A spokesperson for NHS Blood and Transplant explained: “These life-saving medicines can only be made from human blood. Plasma makes up 55 per cent of our blood and contains antibodies which strengthen or stabilise the immune system.

“The antibodies are separated out and made into medicines which treat people with life limiting illnesses such as immune deficiencies.”

In Cambridgeshire, hundreds of people receive immunoglobulin each year.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust treated some 552 people with immunoglobulin in the last year of published records.

The spokesperson continued: “Plasma has been separated out from blood donations across England over the past two years, stored up, and then made into the medicine through a weeks long manufacturing process. The first patients are now receiving the medicines.”

NHS Blood and Transplant say that over the past two years, blood donors in Cambridgeshire have supplied iin the region of 11,000 litres of plasma in total, “enough for nearly 5,000 doses of medicine and enough to save or improve around 140 lives over a year”.

In England, around 17,000 people rely on immunoglobulin to save or improve their lives each year. And thousands of patients rely on albumin – another plasma medicine – which is used in childbirth, trauma, and to treat liver conditions.

“The news is important because there is a global shortage of plasma medicines,” the spokesperson explained. “The NHS has previously relied solely on imported plasma medicines as a lasting legacy of Variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease. The new supply of UK plasma medicines will bolster supplies to the NHS. It will reduce reliance on imports, which can be hit by reductions in supply and prices spikes.”

Every time you give blood in Cambridgeshire, your plasma may be used too.

Victoria Neale, aged 40, from Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire, welcomed the news after receiving immunoglobulin for a rare blood disorder.

Around six months following the birth of her daughter in 2014 she developed immune thrombocytopenia. Her body’s immune system was destroying her platelets, the tiny cells that helped the blood clot.

“I know firsthand how important these medicine help save lives. It’s a relief to know we’re now making it from local blood donations too,” said Victoria, known as Trix.

“I am so grateful to everyone who donates blood. You are not just helping people with your red blood cells – now the plasma in your blood donation is helping people too.”

Trix was diagnosed after she woke up with blood rash all over her body and blood blisters in her mouth.

“I was really unwell when I was diagnosed with a platelet count of 1 compared to a normal level of 150-450,” she said. “I am somewhat fortunate in that my ITP is acute and not chronic but still have regular blood tests, checks before dental appointments and do all I can to avoid picking up viruses.”

The healthy donor antibodies in the immunoglobulin helped her own immune system to calm down.

“I had another episode in 2015, 2022 and another in 2024,” she added. “I received immunoglobulin again and it helped my recovery meaning my body could produce the platelets it needed and allow me to return home to my daughter and to work.”

Jodie Biddle, 32, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, also welcomed the news people were now getting medicine made from UK blood donors.

She has diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) in 2018 and needs the plasma medicine immunoglobulin every few weeks.

She said: “It’s great to know this medicine is reaching people. It saves and improves lives. It’s very expensive and until now only came from abroad. It’s much better to get some of it ourselves. I am so grateful to everyone who donates as they’re making this possible.”

Jodie was diagnosed because for most of her life she was prone severe chest infections – a typical sign of an immune disorder.

She discovered on Christmas Eve 2018 that she would need immunoglobulin to help her improve her incredibly low immune system levels.

A trained phlebotomist, now a Health Care Assistant her training has come in handy as after being shown how to infuse the immunoglobulin she now infuses herself at home.

Jodie’s son has just turned two and during pregnancy she had extra doses of immunoglobulin to help make sure she didn’t get ill.

Jodie said: “Now I have a lot more energy, any cough is greatly reduced, and I can go about life as I have always wanted to, including getting married and having a baby.

“Thank you to everyone donating blood in Cambridgeshire – you’re now helping people in another way!”

Daniel Cooper, NHSBT Assistant Director for Blood Donation Operations, said: “Thanks to our amazing blood and plasma donors in Cambridgeshire and across England, for the first time in a quarter of a century, patients are now receiving plasma medicines made from donations taken in England.

“We need more blood donors to help make more of these medicines and build UK self-sufficiency. Your donation is now helping save lives in new ways. Go to blood.co.uk to become a donor.”

Dr Susan Walsh, the Chief Executive Officer of Immunodeficiency UK, added: “This is a historic moment – patients from Cambridgeshire can now get lifesaving and life-improving immunoglobulin medicine made from the plasma of UK blood and plasma donors.

“Immunoglobulins recognise dangerous micro-organisms and help the immune cells to neutralise them. It’s a vital treatment for people with immune disorders.

“We urge people in Cambridgeshire to try blood donation. Your red blood cells will be used as normal. But now the blood plasma can also help vulnerable people with immune disorders.”

• The NHS needs more blood donors. Go to www.blood.co.uk to become a donor.