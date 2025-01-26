Hinchingbrooke Hospital RAAC rebuild given the green light by the government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

75% of the roofs at the Hinchingbrooke Hospital site were installed using RAAC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rebuild of Hinchingbrooke Hospital following the discovery of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) has finally been approved by central government.

The news comes following the publication of the government’s review of the New Hospital Programme, which has seen the granting of funding for the RAAC scheme for Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital was one of a number of public buildings caught up the RAAC crisis of 2023, including Peterborough’s Key Theatre and was quickly identified as one of five hospitals that would be rebuilt as part of the New Hospital Programme.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The project has been progressed despite spending cuts in this year’s Budget.

The hospital, in Huntingdon, was built in the 1980s with materials only designed to last 30 years.

Structural issues with the concrete in the roof were first identified in 2018 and since then, work has taken place to make the hospital safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost estimate, according to the government, is between £501 million to £1 billion and will begin between 2027 and 2028, focusing on the most affected buildings.

RAAC is a lightweight, ‘bubbly’ form of concrete commonly used in construction between the 1950s and mid-1990s, now considered dangerous due to its susceptibility to structural failure. The scheme at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will prioritise replacing buildings reinforced with RAAC concrete to ensure patient safety.

The Trust has outlined a plan that includes necessary demolitions, new energy infrastructure, improved road access, a multi-storey car park, and remodelling to connect with the existing Diagnostic and Treatment Centre.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital has been prioritised as part of Wave 1 of Labour’s plan to replace RAAC in healthcare facilities, ensuring early action for hospitals most in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A review of the programme was launched after the election to provide a realistic and affordable timetable for delivery and give patients an honest, deliverable timetable they can believe in.

The outcome, announced on Monday (January 20) by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting ensures the New Hospitals Programme is now on a sustainable footing with a viable timeline and a budget consistent with Labour's fiscal rules.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said: “Since the election, Sam has been banging the drum day and night for a RAAC scheme at Hinchingbrooke.

“The New Hospital Programme we inherited was unfunded and undeliverable. Not a single new hospital was built in the past five years, and there was no credible plan to build forty in the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I walked into the Department of Health and Social Care, I was told that the funding for the New Hospitals Programme runs out in March. We were determined to put the programme on a firm footing, so we can build the new hospitals our NHS needs.

“Today we are setting out an honest, funded, and deliverable programme to rebuild our NHS. I am committed to delivering this RAAC scheme and to rebuilding our NHS.”

Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, added: "I am thrilled that we finally have a tangible plan. This is a momentous day for our region, bringing clarity and hope where there was once only delay and disappointment.

“Our residents deserve healthcare facilities that meet modern standards, and this announcement is a big step in making that a reality. It is thanks to this Labour Government that we now have a timetable for delivery, so patients finally get the care they deserve."