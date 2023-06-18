Heart attack survivor calls for action after being refused treatment at Peterborough United stadium

A man who was suffering a heart attack and was refused treatment after making his way to Peterborough United’s stadium has called for action – in case others need life-saving help in the future.

Eddie Seddon (41) suffered the heart attack on February 25 at his Fletton Quays flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, Peterborough United were playing Plymouth Argyle at their Weston Homes Stadium – and thinking he would be able to get help at the ground, where he knew paramedics would be, he walked to find emergency services.

Eddie has called for action to prevent similar situations from happening again. Pic of stadium: Getty

But when he got there, he was told none of the crews in the stadium would be able to help – and he had an hour wait for an ambulance.

Eddie said: “I knew it was a heart attack. I’ve done first aid courses, I had sweats, an aching jaw, pain in my arms, so I recognised the symptoms.

"I didn’t want to be on my own in the flat if the ambulance would take a while, and I was able to walk. I always thought if I needed medical help and Posh were playing, I could make my way there, as there would be lots of people able to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I got there, I found a policeman on London Road – but he said the paramedics could not come from the stadium to help me.

"I got there at 4.15pm, and an ambulance finally came at 5.15pm. The paramedics who were at the stadium even drove past me as I was waiting.”

Eddie was taken to Papworth hospital, after it was confirmed he had suffered a heart attack.

Eddie, who had played football for Netherton A earlier in the day, is now recovering after spending five days in hospital, and was full of praise for the Peterborough rehabilitation team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have been doing cardio rehab with the NHS for eight weeks now – in a weird way, I'm probably fitter now than I was before. The rehabilitation team have been brilliant.

“The paramedics and Papworth hospital were amazing. I had a phone call from the emergency services to apologise as I’m guessing the paramedics raised this as a concern. They said they would be investigating to make sure this would not happen again.

"At the end of the day I class myself as extremely lucky thanks to the brilliance of Papworth and the great care from the paramedics who treated me but I do feel that this issue definitely needs to be addressed.

"I do not want anything like this to happen to anyone else going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 4.29pm on February 25 with reports of a person with heart problems in London Road, Peterborough close to the football stadium.

"At this time an ambulance was within the stadium grounds to provide support during a game. A second ambulance responded to the call and arrived at 5.18pm. We are investigating this incident and have apologised to the patient for the delay."