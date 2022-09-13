Healthwatch Peterborough are asking people to share with them their experiences of getting a referral from the GP to another NHS service.

For many, GPs are the first point of call for many health issues and represent the gateway to specialist support.

But with many GP surgeries stretched thin and under pressure, NHS decision-makers need to understand if some people cannot get the right help.

Medics in Peterborough want to know how patients have been experiencing GP referrals (image: Adobe)

Healthwatch Peterborough are now asking the people of Cambridgeshire if they are waiting to get a GP referral.

Peterborough City Councillor, Dr Shabina Qayyum, who is also a GP and Labour Group Lead for Health, said: “I think that it is very important residents take part in Healthwatch Peterborough‘s latest survey asking about their experiences with referrals from GPs into other services.

“We all know too well the problems that patients have been facing - in not only accessing GP services but due to the backlog, as a result of Covid, there are numerous issues with reference to patients’ appointments either being delayed or cancelled by the local hospital.

"As a GP myself, a considerable amount of my workload is as a result of chasing up appointments at the hospital and at other services that have been otherwise cancelled due to a shortage of staff or because of the backlog where hospitals are having to prioritise urgent cases and that then results in routine referrals being delayed.

“So please take part in this survey so that Healthwatch Peterborough can relay this information back to the health scrutiny committee of Peterborough City Council - and councillors can then make their recommendations to the North West Anglia Foundation Trust and other organisations.”

Healthwatch Peterborough is the independent champion of health and social care services in Cambridgeshire.

The health body is also interested in hearing about residents' experiences trying to get specialist NHS support, like physiotherapy, talking therapies, hospital scans and consultations.

A spokesperson for Healthwatch Peterborough said: “By sharing your story as part of this national project, we can use your feedback to help the NHS better understand your challenges and improve how people access the care they need.

“So, if you’ve got something to say about GP referrals, don’t just talk to your friends and family – tell us too. We are supporting a national Healthwatch project to find out about people's experience of getting a referral from their GP to another NHS service."

Your GP can refer you to a wide range of NHS and other services, including: scans or tests for a diagnosis of a condition or health issue, mental health support, surgery for knees, hips, and eyes.

Also, referrals can include support like physiotherapy for back pain or arthritis, non-urgent heart problems and wellbeing services, like smoking cessation or diabetes management.

When GPs request specialist tests or treatment on your behalf, this is known as a referral.

In most cases you need to see your GP or speak to a doctor at a hospital to get a referral to another NHS service, although other healthcare professionals, such as a nurse, can make referrals as well.

You can also sometimes self-refer to further NHS support, like mental health talking therapies.

Unless you can self-refer, specialists will only see people with a letter of referral from their GP or a hospital doctor.