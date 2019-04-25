Health experts in Peterborough call for more children to be vaccinated after many miss out on full course

Public health experts across Peterborough are encouraging more parents to vaccinate their children to keep them safe from life-threatening diseases.

More than 1,000 children across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough did not have their full course of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations last year – which can have long term impacts on people’s lives.

This week marks World Immunisation Week (24-30 April), led by the World Health Organization which promotes the crucial role of vaccines in protecting lives and preventing serious diseases.

In support of this campaign, Peterborough City Council is launching a local social media awareness campaign #VaccinesWork, encouraging parents/carers to ensure their children are fully up to date with their vaccinations.

The council said vaccinations are thoroughly tested by health professionals and continually monitored to make sure they are safe and effective for those receiving them.

Local statistics show that the uptake of some childhood vaccinations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are below the national target of 95 per cent. This includes the pre-school vaccinations given at approximately three years and four months.

Katie Johnson, consultant in public health for Peterborough City Council, said: “Vaccinations prevent and protect not only the person vaccinated, but also those around them from life-threatening diseases.

“We all want to make sure every child goes on to lead a healthy life. Diseases like measles, mumps and whooping cough haven’t gone away and can be passed on to those not protected by vaccines - if we stop vaccination, diseases will return.

“It’s never too late to get your child vaccinated – it’s safe, effective and available free of charge from local GP surgery.”

If your child is starting school in September 2019, you can make sure they are up to date with their vaccinations by:

. Visiting the NHS vaccinations website for information and to make use of the personalised vaccination planner.

. Referring to your child’s personal child health record (red book) for information on vaccinations and to check vaccinations are up to date.

. Booking an appointment with your registered GP for access to childhood vaccines.

. Looking out for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough #VaccinesWork campaign in support of World Immunisation Week.

For more information visit: www.healthypeterborough.org.uk.