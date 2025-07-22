Have your say on pharmacies in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:53 BST
Residents are being asked to have their say on pharmacies in Peterborough.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Health and Wellbeing Board is asking residents to take part in a consultation that is running from today (Tuesday, 22 July) to Saturday, 20 September. Every Health and Wellbeing Board in England has a statutory duty to publish an up to date statement that assesses the need for services in its area, otherwise referred to as a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for adults and health, said: “We want to hear from you to find out how well you think pharmacy services are run in Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"How easy is it for you to get and use medicines and medical equipment from pharmacies? Can you access the services you need? Do we have enough providers of pharmaceutical services? Can you access advice about medicines, support on quitting smoking, emergency hormonal contraception and other services."

People can give their opinion, and find out more information, by visiting this link.

Related topics:ResidentsPeterboroughCambridgeshireEngland
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice