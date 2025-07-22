Have your say on pharmacies in Peterborough

Residents are being asked to have their say on pharmacies in Peterborough.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Health and Wellbeing Board is asking residents to take part in a consultation that is running from today (Tuesday, 22 July) to Saturday, 20 September. Every Health and Wellbeing Board in England has a statutory duty to publish an up to date statement that assesses the need for services in its area, otherwise referred to as a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA).

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for adults and health, said: “We want to hear from you to find out how well you think pharmacy services are run in Peterborough.

"How easy is it for you to get and use medicines and medical equipment from pharmacies? Can you access the services you need? Do we have enough providers of pharmaceutical services? Can you access advice about medicines, support on quitting smoking, emergency hormonal contraception and other services."

People can give their opinion, and find out more information, by visiting this link.