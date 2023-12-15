News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Hark the Herald Angles Sing at local care home

Heavenly voices rang out at Longueville Court as the community came together to celebrate Christmas with a carol concert from The Lions.
By Caroline BealeContributor
Published 15th Dec 2023, 13:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Longueville Court care home, in Orton Peterborough got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites. The singing was led by The Peterborough Lions

There was mulled wine, and mince pies all prepared by head chef, Jo to get everyone feeling festive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager, Bheki Perelio said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Longueville Court. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us.”

Most Popular
Longueville Court Carol ServiceLongueville Court Carol Service
Longueville Court Carol Service

A resident at Longueville Court said: “I love to sing Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites sung so beautifully by the choir there really is nothing better than a good old singalong!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Longueville Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides nursing care, residential and dementia and respite care.