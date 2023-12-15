Hark the Herald Angles Sing at local care home
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Longueville Court care home, in Orton Peterborough got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites. The singing was led by The Peterborough Lions
There was mulled wine, and mince pies all prepared by head chef, Jo to get everyone feeling festive.
General Manager, Bheki Perelio said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Longueville Court. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us.”
A resident at Longueville Court said: “I love to sing Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites sung so beautifully by the choir there really is nothing better than a good old singalong!”
