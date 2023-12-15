Hark the Herald Angles Sing at local care home

Heavenly voices rang out at Longueville Court as the community came together to celebrate Christmas with a carol concert from The Lions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Longueville Court care home, in Orton Peterborough got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites. The singing was led by The Peterborough Lions

There was mulled wine, and mince pies all prepared by head chef, Jo to get everyone feeling festive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Bheki Perelio said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Longueville Court. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite our friends and neighbours to come and join in us.”

Longueville Court Carol Service

A resident at Longueville Court said: “I love to sing Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites sung so beautifully by the choir there really is nothing better than a good old singalong!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.