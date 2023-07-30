The latest NHS England GP Patient Survey asked residents in Peterborough to rate their experiences with their GPs.

NHS patients in Peterborough have been sharing their verdicts about their experiences with using their GPs.

Produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice. It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29%.

Patients were asked to rank their experience as either very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor or very poor.

The data showed that in fact the two worst rated surgeries in Cambridgeshire were both in Peterborough, Bretton Medical Practice and Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre.

In fact, the best rated- Thistlemoor Medical Centre- only came out as the 35th best in the county.

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, the British Medical Association’s England GP committee deputy chair, said GP practices were struggling to cope with demand.

He said: “These findings are - despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.

“This survey is proof positive that the problems in general practice today lie squarely on the shoulders of a Government that refuses to invest properly in the health service and not on GPs or practice staff who are going above and beyond to ensure patients are getting the care they deserve.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

How do the GP surgeries in Peterborough compare? Here we reveal which GPs had the lowest satisfaction ratings in the area.

Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre 46.8% of 157 patients surveyed said their overall experience was poor. 37.6% said Good, 15.6% neither good nor poor.

Nightingale Medical Centre 42.2% of 139 patients surveyed said their overall experience was poor. 40.8% said Good, 17% neither good nor poor.

Nene Valley And Hodgson Medical Practice 39.6% of 165 patients surveyed said their overall experience was poor. 45.2% said Good, 15.2% neither good nor poor.

New Queen Street Surgery, Whittlesey 38.9% of 131 patients surveyed said their overall experience was poor. 43.1% said Good, 18% neither good nor poor.