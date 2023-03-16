Gas and air to be re-introduced to Hinchingbrooke maternity ward - but still no news on Peterborough unit

Expectant mums at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will be able to have gas and air when they give birth again – but there is still no news on when the pain relief will be available at Peterborough City Hospital.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the two sites, said they had been forced to stop offering Entonox during childbirth in February.

The trust said they had been forced to remove the service to look after after finding ‘higher levels of residual gas and air in the atmosphere than is deemed normal.’

Peterborough City Hospital

Other forms of pain relief, including paracetamol, epidurals, and the use of a birthing pool, are still be available.

Now gas and air is set to be restored at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, after three ventilation units were purchased – but the wait will continue for Peterborough mums-to-be.

In a statement, the trust said: “Thank you for your patience as we continue to work on safely reintroducing gas and air to our maternity units. We know that it has been an anxious and unsettling time for women and our staff.

“We are pleased to share with you that we have taken delivery of some ventilation units which will reduce nitrous oxide levels – which means we are able to safely reintroduce the use of gas and air into three of our rooms on our Delivery Suite at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

“We continue to work with our Health and Safety and Estates Teams to safely reintroduce gas and air at Peterborough City Hospital. We apologise women/birthing people who plan on delivering at Peterborough, for not currently being able to offer them the same resolution to this issue. Please be assured that the experience of our birthing women and the safety of our staff are of remains our priority.

“Women who are expecting to give birth in the coming weeks, and are concerned at the potential lack of gas and air for pain relief, can do the following:

“Speak to your community midwife to discuss your options, this may include a change to your birth plan, switching to a homebirth or switching to another maternity unit

“If you are unable to talk to your community midwife, or your request is more urgent, then please call either the Maternity Helpline at PCH on 01733 677266 or the Labour Ward at Hinchingbrooke on 01480 847480/81”

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We have installed some ventilation units which will ensure any nitrous oxide in the atmosphere is reduced and means we are able to safely reintroduce gas and air into some of our rooms on our Delivery Suite at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

“We’re not currently able to offer the same resolution at our Peterborough site so we are looking at alternative options. We continue to work with our Health and Safety and Estates Teams to safely reintroduce gas and air to our maternity unit.

