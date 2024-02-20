Fundraising appeal launched for Peterborough tot facing battle with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mum of a little boy in Peterborough has launched an emotional fundraising plea to help the youngster battle cancer.

Adamas Jasinauskas was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer, when a solid 13 cm big tumour was found around his left kidney, back in July 2022 when he was just 14 months old.

Since then, the little fighter, who has not even reached his third birthday yet, has battled through five cycles of chemotherapy and very complicated 11 hour operation to remove his left kidney in November 2022.

But sadly the cancer has returned, leaving Adamas’ family heartbroken.

Now they are trying to raise funds to pay for treatment that could help him.

Mum Egle Jasinauskiene said: “Unfortunately, post-operation routine scans showed that the tumour was growing back from the cancer cells that had been left around his main blood vessels during the surgery.

"So we started a new year in 2023 with a very intensive treatment of induction chemotherapy, a high dose of chemotherapy, stem cells transplant, 12 cycles of radiotherapy, and immunotherapy.

“But very unfortunately after having another routine scan in February 2024, the scan showed a new 3 cm tumour in his abdomen area.”

Adamas had another surgery to remove the tumour, but sadly more tests revealed cancer cells were still in Adamas’ body – which Egle said ‘doesn’t give a good prognosis’ that his cancer can be beaten by any more treatments that hospital has to offer.

She said: “The only hope is to get Adamas on a clinical trial that takes place in Rome called CAR-T.

"But it is not funded by the NHS and has to be paid for by the parents.

“The trials cost at least £300,000 which is just a crazy amount of money for any of us, but it is crucial and can help to save Adama’s life.

"So today I’m on my knees asking to help us get this crazy amount of money and give Adamas a chance to live.”