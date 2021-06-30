Funding available to boost health and wellbeing in Peterborough

Health Xchange began in 2019 to enable local groups to make a difference to their communities’ health and wellbeing by delivering projects to empower individuals to take control of their health needs.

It is aimed at small groups with income under £30,000 and community associations to apply for between £500 to £4,000 to run health and wellbeing activities.

Hundreds of individuals from diverse backgrounds have benefitted from Health Xchange projects run by local groups. For example, Jumped Up Theatre, a local theatre and events company, held dance sessions throughout lockdown.

Sessions covered fitness and healthy lifestyle guidance and were attended by 40 people who gained the confidence to attend further, more advanced, online fitness sessions. The Bangladesh Welfare Association also helped people overcome isolation and loneliness by running activities that enabled participants and their families to become more active and learn about healthy lifestyles.

PCVS recently appointed Stuart Haw to coordinate the Health Xchange project. Stuart will be working alongside the communities manager to ensure that recipients of funding receive appropriate support.

He said: “I’m delighted to be part of the PCVS team and coordinate the delivery of Health Xchange. This project is a fantastic opportunity for community groups in Peterborough to continue the vital work they do in uniting and improving the health and wellbeing of people within the communities they serve.

“So far, groups have been funded to run a variety of inspiring projects which attend to mental health, health lifestyles, wellbeing and food poverty. I am excited to say that the next round of funding is to be launched at the end of this month and I strongly recommend any groups who are interested to apply.”

Ahead of applications opening on June 30, PCVS will be running training sessions to provide an overview of the types of projects that can be funded and what to expect in terms of reporting outcomes, which includes the launch of a new reporting tool.