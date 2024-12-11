Free health and work support service launches in Peterborough

Thousands of people across Cambridgeshire will be eligible for employment support

A free programme helping people struggling to find or keep a job due to a health problem has launched in Peterborough.

The WorkWell pilot programme matches local people with a work coach who can establish what they need help with, overcome barriers and help them find the right local support.

The work coaches will provide personalised support, and can connect people with different services, such as health professionals, community sector services and local support groups.

The pilot scheme is being delivered in partnership with Peterborough City Council which can help people to access the free support.

WorkWell is available to anyone living in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, and will run until 31 March 2026. It is supported by NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care Board (ICB) with funding from the Department of Work and Pensions and is delivered in partnership with local organisations including Peterborough City Council (PCC).

A PCC spokesperson said: “It’s expected that around 3,000 people across the county will be eligible to receive support. The council’s early help services such as Adult Early Help and Family Hubs will be able to help people to access the scheme.

“Anyone with a health problem, which means they cannot work or are struggling to stay in work, can access the service as long as they are over 16; live in, or are registered with a GP or Job Centre in Peterborough; and are eligible to work in the UK. Taking part in the programme is completely voluntary and has no impact on benefits.”

Nicky Ward, Director of Strategy & Development at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough ICB spokesperson commented: “We are excited the WorkWell programme has launched across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough helping local people who need support to remain in or return to work quickly. This pilot is a great example of the local system working together to help those at risk of falling out of employment, or need support to return to work.”

Cllr Dr Shabina Qayyum, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, added: “We really welcome the launch of this worthwhile scheme which has the potential to benefit individuals, businesses, and the economy across our region. By empowering residents to overcome health-related barriers to work by accessing tailored help, we can help to create a healthier workforce and stronger economy.

“We would urge anyone eligible for support as part of the WorkWell scheme to consider getting involved. We also encourage local businesses to be part of the initiative, as they stand to benefit through improved productivity among employees.”

WorkWell will work with local authorities, voluntary sector, GPs, social prescribers, social workers, local employers, Job Centres and other partners to promote the service ensuring it is accessible to all. Anyone taking part is also able to self-refer themselves to the programme online, choosing the most relevant hub to them.

For more information and self-referral information, visit the WorkWell webpage.