Manchester United legend Andy Cole has teamed up with Peterborough-based Kidney Research UK to announce £250,000 worth of research funding to combat kidney disease.

The former striker, who played for the likes of Newcastle, Blackburn and Manchester United – winning the Premier League on five occasions – has worked in collaboration with the charity to launch the Andy Cole Fund Grant Awards, to help accelerate research into the condition which he has personal experience of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole established the fund with Kidney Research UK, after developing kidney disease in 2015 and going on to receive a life-saving transplant from his nephew.

Andy Cole in front of the Premier League Trophy at last year’s gala dinner. Photo: Kidney Research UK.

His experience of transplantation and challenges with his own mental health following his diagnosis inspired the fund’s research goals.

This is the first set of grants to be awarded from the fund, with a total of £250,000 available for research that will focus on transforming transplantation to improve patient experiences, particularly in relation to mental health.

Cole said: “I set up the Andy Cole Fund to make a difference. I’m determined that we will find the best ways to support kidney patients’ mental health and improve the transplant experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kidney disease is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. We’ve got to make it better for others and research is the answer.

"I’m excited to see what projects we can fund through the Andy Cole Fund Grant Awards to help change the game for kidney patients.”

Kidney Research UK is now looking for talented researchers, scientists, clinicians (including nurses and allied health professionals) and innovators from across the UK to apply for funding.

Sandra Currie, chief executive at Kidney Research UK said: “When Andy established the Andy Cole Fund, he wanted to focus on making a difference in areas that have affected him personally, aiming to help people live longer, healthier and happier lives with kidney disease.

" It’s an absolute pleasure working with him, and it’s great to be opening the fund for applications. All researchers who are interested in being part of this drive to improve transplant outcomes for patients or to reduce the mental health burden of kidney disease should apply now and be part of the change.”