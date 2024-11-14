Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former senior doctor at Peterborough City Hospital has been struck off for sexual harassment.

Usama Abuzoda was a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Peterborough City Hospital from April 2009 to November 2023.

His actions led to his victim having panic attacks, being unable to work and eventually led to her quitting her job.

Peterborough City Hospital.

A tribunal heard that on January 4, 2021, Mr Abuzoda phoned the victim- who was both a patient and a junior colleague- twice regarding her health but said to her words to the effect of: “‘If I wanted to have a one night stand, I’d have it with someone like you,’ he went on to ask her is she “would ‘like some excitement” as well as enquiring about her personal relationship before describing her as really beautiful.”

In her witness statement, Miss A, as she is referred to in the tribunal papers, to said that she had a panic attack after putting the phone down.

In October 2021, Dr Abuzoda met with a senior manager at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and was cautioned about his behaviour and told not to contact her.

In November 2021, Miss A alleged that Mr Abuzoda followed her home after a party in his car and was flashing his hazard lights and indicators in an attempt to get her to pull over.

On a separate occasion, Miss A said that Mr Abuzoda parked his car in front of her flat and asked if he could come up to meet her and if her boyfriend was home. She asserted that she has not given out her address and she assumed that he had looked at her medical records to obtain the information.

These incidents left Miss A “very distressed” and unable to work.

In February 2022, it was then alleged that Mr Abuzoda followed Miss A towards her vehicle after work, shouted her name and waved at her.

The tribunal found that Mr Abuzoda’s conduct was sexually motivated and that the events amount to serious misconduct.

Miss A told the tribunal that: “‘Eventually I left the trust because I did not feel safe to come to work. Ultimately I feel completely traumatised by the whole situation.

"As my gynaecologist I should have felt safe and respected by Mr Abuzoda but I did not. This has had a long lasting effect on my trust in male medical professionals, which given my long term incurable medical conditions has a huge effect and impact on management of my conditions and my mental and physical health.

"It has also resulted in me being on edge when in the local area in case I see Mr Abuzoda.”

The tribunal decided that it has no choice but to strike off Mr Abuzoda.

The report stated that: “Dr Abuzoda’s behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

"The Tribunal has therefore determined that erasure is the only sufficient sanction which would protect patients, maintain public confidence in the profession and send a clear message to Dr Abuzoda, the profession and the public that his misconduct constituted behaviour unbefitting and incompatible with that of a registered doctor.

"The tribunal therefore determined that Dr Abuzoda’s name be erased from the Medical Register.”

It added that: “For a young vulnerable woman and patient to have been placed in this position by Dr Abuzoda is something that fellow professionals would find deplorable.”

At the time of the decision, Mr Abuzoda was working as a Consultant at Tameside General Hospital in Manchester.