Junior doctors in Peterborough have begun a walkout which will last five full days.

Staff working at the hospital will be joining colleagues from across the country in what is their longest industrial action yet in the dispute over pay.

The walkout began at 7am on Thursday (July 13) and will end at 7am on Tuesday (July 18).

Junior doctors on strike in Peterborough in March.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has said that it will be forced to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment.

Residents have been asked to contact NHS 111 before coming to the hospital but patients who have not already been informed that their appointment will have to be rescheduled should still attend.

A statement from the trust said: “Our main priorities are to provide safe care for our inpatients and those who need urgent and emergency care services.

"Our emergency services will remain available, but we ask that you contact NHS 111 or NHS 111 Online before coming to hospital, so that you can be directed to the most appropriate place for your care or treatment.

“During strike action, we will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment - life and limb-threatening, critical care, neonatal care and trauma.

"If you have an outpatient appointment scheduled during the period of industrial action please note:

"Patients with an appointment planned during the period of action will be contacted directly if this means their appointment now needs to be rescheduled. We appreciate how disappointing this will be for anyone waiting for treatment or investigations and we are sorry to postpone arrangements, however, we will rearrange any cancelled appointments as soon as possible.

"Patients who are not contacted in advance should please attend their appointment as planned.