A remarkable 87-year-old from March has completed the final stretch of his 100-mile cycling fundraiser for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity to support Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s Eye Clinic.

Since the new year, Colin has set his sights on cycling 100 miles to raise funds for the eye clinic that administered his 100th eye injection on a variety of old bicycles.

Colin has made between tree and five miles trips including on a Iron, an Oak ‘Boneshaker’ from 1866 and a BSA Huntingdon Cycle Core that is still equipped with a rifle and a grenade as accessories!

Colin crosses the line.

Colin crossed the finish line at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on his 150-year-old tricycle wearing a Victorian gentleman’s outfit, cheered on by friends, family, hospital teams and members of the local community, including Huntingdon Mayor Councillor Phil Pearce.

Colin said, “I’ve found it pretty difficult at times. Some days I couldn’t go out, but I’ve tried to every day since the 1st of January, apart from when the weather was really bad.”

Colin was often accompanied by fellow bike enthusiast, Brian Cundy, who called Colin a “true inspiration”.

So far, Colin’s efforts have raised more than £2,500 for the hospital's eye clinic. The fundraising will remain open until the end of February when Colin will total up the results of his efforts and present the final amount to the team.

Colin at the finish line.

He said “I want to give my sincere thanks to the consultants, nurses, administration staff and all those who help me and so many others. They’ve all been amazing and without their help over the last 11 years I would have lost my sight. Thanks to them, I can still drive and cycle. Their amazing work helps me and other people to stay independent. I can’t ever thank them enough.”

Acting Strategy and Transformation Officer Dale Travis, said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to Colin on behalf of everyone here at Hinchingbrooke Hospital for his incredible fundraising efforts to support our Eye Clinic. It's been amazing to hear what you've been up to, celebrate your 100th eye injection and watch you cross the finish line to complete your 100th mile.

"It's a fantastic achievement and you're an inspiration to us all. We're so proud of you. Well done, Colin!”

Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s Ophthalmology Sister, Elizabeth Trewick added: “Everybody in the team and lots of the local community know Colin. He’s practically famous here! We all love his kind nature, positivity and lovely character, and we’re so grateful for all the support he’s given us throughout the years. Thank you, Colin!”.

Friends, family, hospital teams, members of the local community, and Huntingdon Mayor Councillor Phil Pearce cheer on Colin as he arrived.

When asked ‘what’s next?’, Colin replied with a grin: “I might go on a bike ride!”