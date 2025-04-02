Eye GP surgery in Peterborough to reopen following security concerns for staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients will be contacted to confirm the location of their appointments.

Eye Medical Centre is to reopen on Thursday (April 3).

The GP surgery has been closed since March 12 due to security risks to members of staff.

Police were called on two occasions – on March 10 and March 12 – after staff reported concerning behaviour by a member of the public.

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of causing a nuisance on NHS premises and being in possession of cannabis.

She is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on April 11.

During the closure, patients have had to travel and contact Jenner Healthcare’s sister surgery in Thorney, with two sets of staff working from the same building.

A spokesperson for Jenner Healthcare said: “We are pleased to inform our patients, that the Eye Branch will reopen Thursday April 3, 2025.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during this time.

“We will be making contact with our patients over the next few days to confirm the location of their appointments.”