Eating disorder support leaflets produced for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire residents

Leaflets produced to support individuals in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with experience of eating disorders are available to view

The information has been published by The SUN network, an independent organisation which aims for everyone in the county to have access to high quality mental health and drug and alcohol interventions and services.

Charlotte Lawrence, mental health engagement facilitator, said: “We have been working with individuals with lived experience of eating disorders and carers of loved ones with experiences of eating disorders to create literature for those going through it.

“We created two leaflets, one for carers and one for individuals who are potentially unwell. We were commissioned by the clinical commissioning group for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to do this and let individuals involved shape how it looks.

“The leaflets have been published and NHS England have shared them nationally as a best practice guide.

“The more who see this the better.

“The service information on the leaflets is free and specific to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, however, the general content/words are suitable for anyone to read.

“Everything was co-produced with people who have been through it themselves.”

