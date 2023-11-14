Diabetes: Family of young Peterborough girl (3) praise lifesaving kit after toddler was rushed to hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a young Peterborough girl have spoken of the importance of life saving equipment after the youngster was rushed to hospital.

Aryiana, aged 3, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was a month shy of her second birthday, having been rushed to hospital with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

Aryiana is coping well now and is used to finger pricking and injections. She is so brave and strong that her parents call her their 'little warrior,' and her family said that having Aryiana use a continuous glucose monitor (the Dexcom G7), provided by the NHS, was a 'life-saver'.

Aryiana has been described as 'a little warrior'

Mum Elena said: “She was very thirsty, going to the toilet a lot, and generally unwell, so I took her to the GP who decided to do a finger prick test.

"Her blood sugars and ketones were extremely high, and she was rushed off to the hospital in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)."

"Then they told us she had type 1 diabetes. I will never forget the day of her diagnosis. It breaks your heart for your child. Our local diabetes team in Peterborough is just incredible. They are just there for us 24/7, day and night and I can't thank them enough.”

Aryiana’s family is keen to raise awareness of the symptoms of type 1 diabetes so "people can educate themselves and more lives can be saved."

Elena said: “Aryiana having type one diabetes has completely changed our lives. But with all the new technology we have it's manageable and it gives us peace of mind. We have lows and highs, but we get through it together.”

Symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes in children

The 4Ts, or four symptoms of type 1 diabetes symptoms in children are:

Toilet – going for a wee more often, especially at night

Thirsty – being constantly thirsty and not being able to quench it

Tired – being incredibly tired and having no energy

Thinner – losing weight without trying to, or looking thinner than usual.