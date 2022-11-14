The sight of dead birds in Peterborough ‘is likely to become a fairly common sight’ after more suspected bird flu cases were reported in the city.

A number of dead swans were spotted in the River Nene near the city centre over the weekend, following a number of suspected cases last week at both The Embankment and Ferry Meadows.

A spokesperson from Peterborough City Council said: "We are seeing unprecedented numbers of Bird Flu cases nationally, and whilst cases involving captive birds tend to get the media attention, sadly so many wild birds are also being affected and sights such as these are likely to become a fairly common sight."

Last week the Nene Park Trust put up a number of signs warning visitors about bird flu after dead swans were found in the park.

What to do if you find dead wild birds in Peterborough

If you find:

- one or more dead birds of prey

A number of bird deaths have been reported at the Embankment

- 3 or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks)

- 5 or more dead birds of any species

You should call Defra on 03459 33 55 77.

You do not need to report any other found dead wild birds to Defra.

If the public find less than this, and the bird(s) are on public land, they can be reported to Peterborough City Council by calling 01733 747474. There is also advice on www.gov.uk/bird-flu about how to safely dispose of dead wild birds you find in your garden

Residents are being urged not to touch dead wild birds.

Mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds were introduced to all areas of England on November 7.

Risk to public is ‘very low’

In terms of the risk to public health, the UK Health Security Agency has said avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.