CQC steps into protect people after care service in Huntingdon placed into special measures

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has stepped into protect people being cared for by Ranis Healthcare Limited after rating it as inadequate.

Ranis Healthcare Limited, is a domiciliary care service, run by an organisation of the same name. It provides personal care and support to adults of all ages, some of whom were living with dementia and/or a physical disability. This was CQC’s first inspection of this service and took place in April.

The inspection was carried out in response to concerns CQC received about the management of the service.

Following this inspection, the service’s overall rating was rated as inadequate, as well as for safe, effective, responsive and well-led. Caring was rated requires improvement.

Ranis Healthcare Limited has been placed into special measures.

The CQC found six breaches of regulations relating to person-centred care, safe care and treatment, safeguarding, governance, staffing and safe recruitment. There was no registered manager in post at the time of the inspection.

The CQC has placed the service into special measures which involves close monitoring to ensure people are safe while they make improvements. The CQC has also begun the process of taking regulatory action to address the concerns which Ranis Healthcare Limited has the right to appeal.

- Staff didn't provide consistent care, which left people feeling unsafe. One person told inspectors that they always had different people coming in and out to support them.

- Staff often arrived late, missed care calls, or didn't stay for the scheduled time. The service didn't tell people who would be attending.

- Leaders didn't always make sure staff supported people safely, in a timely manner and in a way that met their needs.

- Staff didn't have all the appropriate training or skills to meet people’s needs safely.

- Staff didn’t manage medicines safely. Some people told inspectors their medications were late, and guidance for safe administration was missing or unclear.

- Staff didn’t always treat people with kindness and compassion. People told inspectors some staff were nice, but they were always rushing and had no time for real kindness or to build a positive relationship with them.

The full report can be viewed on the Care Quality Commission website.