Where in Peterborough are the most people fully vaccinated?

Of the 22 city neighbourhoods. Orton West & Castor is top with 3,285 second doses given out. Longthorpe and Netherton is in second place, with 3,207 second doses, while Stanground is in third with 3,084 second doses.

Stanground tops the table for first doses given out with 6,453, with Orton West and Castor in second place with 5,698.

For the total number of jabs (1st doses + 2nd doses), Stanground leads the way with 9,537.

Across Peterborough more than half of all adults have now had at least one dose, while more than a quarter have had both doses.

1. Orton West and Castor Total doses: 8,983. !st doses: 5,698. 2nd doses: 3,285

2. Longthorpe and Netherton Total doses: 8,039. !st doses: 4,832. 2nd doses: 3,207

3. Stanground Total doses: 9,537. !st doses: 6,453. 2nd doses: 3,084

4. Newborough and Peakirk Total doses: 8,137. !st doses: 5,096. 2nd doses: 3,041