More than half of Peterborough adults have now had at least one COVID vaccine

A total of 97,112 first doses have been given out in Peterborough - or 50.1 per cent of adults. (up to May 16)

Of those, 51,463 have now had both doses - or 26.5 per cent.

There have been a further 4,063 first doses given out in the seven days up to May 16, and an additional 6,522 second doses.

For people aged 70 and above, 92.2 per cent have now had one dose - and 88.3 per cent have had both doses.

As the vaccine is rolled out to younger people, most first doses have been given out to under 40s this week.

For second doses, the there is a larger split across the age groups.

The totals in Peterborough now stand at: For people aged 80 and over, 7,887 (92.5 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 7,496 (88.0 per cent) have had both doses.

For people aged from 75 to 79, 5,498 (93.6 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 5,322 (93.6 per cent) have had both doses.

For people aged from 70 to 74, 7,764 (91.0 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 7,426 (87.1 per cent) have had both doses.

For people aged from 65 to 69, 8,056 (85.9 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 6,518 (69.5 per cent) have had both doses.

For people aged from 60 to 64, 9,521 (82.5 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 4,647 (40.3 per cent) have had both doses.

For people aged from 55 to 59, 11,081 (79.9 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 4,510 (32.5 per cent) have had both doses.

For people aged from 50 to 54, 11,808 (76.7 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 3,795 (24.6 per cent) have had both doses.

For people aged 49 and under, 35,497 (29.4 per cent) have now had at least one dose, while 11,749 have had both doses (9.7 per cent)

(For people aged 45 to 49, 10,676 have had at least one dose, while 2,861 have had both doses.

For people aged 40 to 44, 9,817 have had at least one dose, while 2,413 have had both doses.