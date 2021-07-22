Walk in vaccination clinics to be held at Peterborough Mosque
Peterborough residents will be able to get vaccinated at a Peterborough Mosque as three walk in clinics are being held over the next three weeks.
The sessions will be held on three consecutive Friday’s, starting tomorrow (July 23) at the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street. The sessions, which also take place on July 30 and August 6, will run from noon until 3pm.
The clinics will be offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Residents should wait at least eight weeks between first and second doses.
The sessions are part of a major campaign to encourage more people in the city to get vaccinated.
There are a range of walk in clinics for people to attend across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, offering each of the three vaccines in use in the UK.
For more information about how you can get your vaccine, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/