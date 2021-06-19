Walk-in Covid jabs available in Peterborough this weekend as vaccine push continues

The Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street.

In a first of its kind in Cambridgeshire, the Thomas Walker Surgery on Princes Street will be open from 8am-8pm on both Saturday and Sunday to give out first jabs to over 18s.

This is in a drive to catch the city up with the national vaccine rates.

As of June 13, 59.2 percent of over 18s in Peterborough had received their first dose, while 40.9 percent had received both.

This compares to the UK rate of 79.2 per cent for first doses and 56.9 percent for second doses.

Many have complained at difficulty of finding appointments in the city but health bosses say that supply is not the issue.

Dr David Vickers, Medical Director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs the large scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “We currently have plentiful supply of the Astra Zeneca vaccine for people who need their second dose, as well as Pfizer vaccines for people booking their first dose.

“Vaccines are extremely safe and effective and I’d encourage anyone who has been invited to book their first or second dose to do so, and join the millions of people who have already had theirs.

“Anyone aged 23 and over can book their vaccination via nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119 and we expect everyone aged 18 and over will be eligible to book an appointment by the end of the week.

“Levels of infection in young people are rising nationally and we know that Covid can have long term implications, so it’s really important young people do book their first jabs as soon as they are invited. No-one is safe until everyone has had their two doses – it’s our only way out of lockdown.”

Local residents have been advised that all they need to bring with them to the walk-in site is proof of identity and a face covering. Although it will help NHS staff process patients quickly if they also bring their NHS number, this is not essential.

There are currently five active vaccination sites in Peterborough:

Thomas Walker Surgery

City Care Centre

East of England Arena and Events Centre

Halls Chemist (Napier Place)