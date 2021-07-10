Walk-in clinic at Peterborough United cancelled after flash floods damage stadium

The clinic will be held at the home of Peterborough United

The club’s ground was one of the many places affected when Peterborough was hit with torrential rain on Friday (July 9) evening.

It is not yet known how badly damaged the stadium is but it is sufficiently so that the walk-in Pfizer clinic, set to run from 9am to 5pm, has had to be cancelled.

A statement from NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We are sad to announce that we have had to cancel the COVID-19 walk-in clinic at Peterborough United on Saturday due to the localised flooding and subsequent damage to the stadium.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torrential flooding in Bourges Boulevard on Friday (July 9).

A spokesperson for Octagon Medical Practice added: “We are working with NHS England to reschedule for next weekend and will confirm when we have full details.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Posh have also been forced to cancel their screening of the Euro 2020 final in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite on Sunday (July 10) and the club shop will be closed on Saturday as well.