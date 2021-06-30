Urgent appeal for Peterborough volunteers to help at city vaccination site
An urgent appeal has been made for people to volunteer to be stewards at Peterborough vaccination sites.
Peterborough has seen a growing need for steward volunteers and the NHS is calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need.
Steward Volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.
People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a Steward Volunteer. Shifts usually last up to six hours with your expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.
The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM. Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.
Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout. There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible. There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”