Urgent appeal for Peterborough volunteers to help at city vaccination site

Peterborough has seen a growing need for steward volunteers and the NHS is calling for help to get local people vaccinated over the summer, particularly in those areas of most vaccination need.

Steward Volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

People interested are being asked to go to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a Steward Volunteer. Shifts usually last up to six hours with your expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

Walk-in Covid 19 vaccination centre at the Thomas Walker Medical Centre, Princes Street, Peterborough EMN-210620-170049009

The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM. Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.