Update on Covid patients at Peterborough hospital trust as restrictions eased
North West Anglia Trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital was caring for 103 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was up from 100 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 15% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 121.
Across England there were 8,948 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 284 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 43%.
The figures also show that 55 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 20. This was up from 51 in the previous seven days.