The two Peterborough neighbourhoods with more than four COVID cases last week - and the 20 with three or fewer

Fengate & Parnwell, and Peterborough Central were the only areas to record four or more cases.

Every other area recorded three or fewer - with only three of the remaining 20 recording three cases. If an area records two or fewer cases, details on rates are not released by teh government to protect people’s identity.

Peterborough itself recorded 35 cases in the week ending June 3 - one more than the previous week - with a rate of 17.3 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate is currently 45.8 cases per 100,000 people.

There have been no deaths recorded in Peterborough within 28 days of a positive test since April 16.

Just one patient has been admitted to a hospital run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) in the past 10 days. There are currently just four COVID patients in the hospitals.

1. Peterborough Central 6 cases (+3 compared to the previous week). Rate: 53.5

2. Fengate and Parnwell 5 cases (+3 compared to the previous week). Rate: 41.4

3. Longthorpe and Netherton 3 cases (+1 compared to the previous week). Rate: 41.4

4. Bretton Park 3 cases (+1 compared to the previous week). Rate: 35.8