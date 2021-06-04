The two Peterborough areas where more than 4,000 people are fully vaccinated - and how many residents have been jabbed in your neighbourhood

Stanground tops the charts with 4,101 people being fully vaccinated, while Orton West & Castor is a close second with 4,063 people getting two doses.

Seven other areas of the city have had more than 3,000 people receiving two jabs.

Stanground also leads the way with first doses, with 6,906 people getting at least one dose. Stanground is the only neighbourhood with more than 6,000 people having at least one dose.

Nine areas of Peterborough have seen more than 8,000 doses in total (1st and 2nd combined) given out.

1. Stanground 11,007 doses given out in total (6,906 1st doses, 4,101 2nd doses) Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Orton West and Castor 10,018 doses given out in total (5,955 1st doses, 4,063 2nd doses) Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Longthorpe and Netherton 8,754 doses given out in total (5,032 1st doses, 3,722 2nd doses) Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Newborough and Peakirk 8,977 doses given out in total (5,304 1st doses, 3,673 2nd doses) Photo: Midlands Buy photo