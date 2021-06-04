The two Peterborough areas where more than 4,000 people are fully vaccinated - and how many residents have been jabbed in your neighbourhood
Two Peterborough neighbourhoods have seen more than 4,000 people receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, it has been revealed.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 5:23 am
Stanground tops the charts with 4,101 people being fully vaccinated, while Orton West & Castor is a close second with 4,063 people getting two doses.
Seven other areas of the city have had more than 3,000 people receiving two jabs.
Stanground also leads the way with first doses, with 6,906 people getting at least one dose. Stanground is the only neighbourhood with more than 6,000 people having at least one dose.
Nine areas of Peterborough have seen more than 8,000 doses in total (1st and 2nd combined) given out.
