Nearly 65,000 Peterborough residents now fully vaccinated against COVID

The total number of people to have had two jabs in Peterborough now stands at 64,969 (up to May 30), an increase of 6,328 in seven days.

The number of people having at least one jab now stands at 104,274 - an increase of 3,916 in the past week.

This means that 53.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over in the city have had at least one jab, and 33.5 per cent have now had two jabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccines

However, this figure is well below the rate for the UK as a whole.

The figures have been released today by NHS England, who give data out for the number of people aged 16 and over to get the jabs. The Government also releases data, but for people aged 18 and over.

According to the NHS data:

For people aged under 30, 5,658 have now had at least one jab, and 3,315 have had both jabs,

For people aged 30-34, 4,953 have had at least one jab, and 2,402 have had both jabs.

For people aged 35-39, 9,363 have had at least one jab, and 2,936 have had both jabs.

For people aged 40-44, 11,140 have had at least one jab, and 3,297 have had both jabs.

For people aged 45-49, 11,289 have had at least one jab, and 4,515 have had both jabs.

For people aged 50-54, 11,959 (77.6 per cent) have had at least one jab, and 6,907 (44.8 per cent) have had both jabs.

For people aged 55-59, 11,175 (80.6 per cent) have had at least one jab, and 6,146 (44.3 per cent) have had both jabs.

For people aged 60-64, 9,607 (83.3 per cent) have had at least one jab, and 7,628 (66.1 per cent) have had both jabs.

For people aged 65-69, 8,093 (86.3 per cent) have had at least one jab and 7,334 (78.2 per cent) have had both jabs.

For people aged 70-74, 7,775 (91.2 per cent) have had at least one jab and 7,537 (88.4 per cent) have had both jabs.

For people aged 75-79, 5,498 (93.6 per cent) have had at least one jab and 5,374 (91.5 per cent) have had both jabs.

For people aged 80 and over, 7,864 (92.2 per cent) have had at least one jab, and 7,578 (88.9 per cent have had both jabs.

This means that 35 per cent of under 50s, 84.8 per cent of people aged 50 and above, 88.6 per cent of people aged 60 and above and 92.2 per cent of people aged 70 and above have had at least one jab, while 11.1 per cent of under 50s, 66.3 per cent of over 50s, 80.9 per cent of over 60s and 89.4 per cent of over 70s have had both jabs.