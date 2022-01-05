The three areas of Peterborough that have seen cases of Covid rise by more than 100 per cent

In the seven days to December 30 the total number of new cases in Peterborough as a whole was 2706 a big increase of 928 (52.2%) on the previous week pushing the city’s case rate per 100,000 people to 1,335.5.

All areas of the city saw a rise in new Covid cases with the highest increase in the Central area where cases rose by 120 per cent, in Parnwell there was a 115.4 per cent increase and Orton Malborne and Goldhay saw a 115.8 per cent rise.

The highest rate of cases per 100,000 of population is in Eye and Thorney where the rate of 2,054.1 is one of the highest in the region, while the lowest rate in the city was in the Central Park area with 640.3.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard Total cases 72. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 24 (50.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 720.1. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Paston Total cases 167. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 60 (56.1%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,540.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale Total cases 225. The rate has increased relative to the previous week, 76 (51.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,909.4. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Stanground Total cases 185. The rate has increased relative to the previous week, 52 (39.1%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,555.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales