In the seven days to December 30 the total number of new cases in Peterborough as a whole was 2706 a big increase of 928 (52.2%) on the previous week pushing the city’s case rate per 100,000 people to 1,335.5.

The three areas of Peterborough that have seen cases of Covid rise by more than 100 per cent

Three areas of Peterborough have seen more than 100 per cent increase in new Covid cases in the last week as every area saw a rise according to the latest figures.

By Mark Edwards
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 6:10 am

In the seven days to December 30 the total number of new cases in Peterborough as a whole was 2706 a big increase of 928 (52.2%) on the previous week pushing the city’s case rate per 100,000 people to 1,335.5.

All areas of the city saw a rise in new Covid cases with the highest increase in the Central area where cases rose by 120 per cent, in Parnwell there was a 115.4 per cent increase and Orton Malborne and Goldhay saw a 115.8 per cent rise.

The highest rate of cases per 100,000 of population is in Eye and Thorney where the rate of 2,054.1 is one of the highest in the region, while the lowest rate in the city was in the Central Park area with 640.3.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard

Total cases 72. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 24 (50.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 720.1.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Paston

Total cases 167. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 60 (56.1%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,540.0

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale

Total cases 225. The rate has increased relative to the previous week, 76 (51.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,909.4.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Stanground

Total cases 185. The rate has increased relative to the previous week, 52 (39.1%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,555.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 6