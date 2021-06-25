Vaccine take up has been slow in some areas of Peterborough

The seven Peterborough areas where more than half the population have been double jabbed

Seven areas of Peterborough have seen more than half the population receive both doses of COVID vaccine, NHS England has revealed.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 25th June 2021, 5:00 am

The area with the highest percentage of people to get both jabs is Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, where 68 per cent of residents have the maximum protection against the virus. It also has the highest percentage of people who have had at least one dose, with 83 per cent.

The area with the lowest percentage of first jabs is Millfield and Bourges Boulevard, with 38 per cent. Central Peterborough has the lowest number of people given at least one jab, with 22 per cent.

MORE: More than half of Peterborough over 30s now double jabbed

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

83 per cent have received at least one dose. 68 per cent have received two doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

2. Newborough and Peakirk

80 per cent have received at least one dose. 63 per cent have received two doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3. Orton West and Castor

80 per cent have received at least one dose. 61 per cent have received two doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

4. Eye and Thorney

79 per cent have received at least one dose. 61 per cent have received two doses

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo
PeterboroughNHS England
Next Page
Page 1 of 6