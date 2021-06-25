The seven Peterborough areas where more than half the population have been double jabbed
Seven areas of Peterborough have seen more than half the population receive both doses of COVID vaccine, NHS England has revealed.

The area with the highest percentage of people to get both jabs is Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, where 68 per cent of residents have the maximum protection against the virus. It also has the highest percentage of people who have had at least one dose, with 83 per cent.
The area with the lowest percentage of first jabs is Millfield and Bourges Boulevard, with 38 per cent. Central Peterborough has the lowest number of people given at least one jab, with 22 per cent.
