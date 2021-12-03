Across the city 68.8 per cent of the population (aged 12 and over) have had their first vaccination and 61.6% a second dose.

The Peterborough neighbourhoods where Covid vaccine take-up is among lowest in region

As the Covid booster campaign gathers pace and the county’s first case of the Omicron variant has been diagnosed, the latest vaccination statistics show there are two neighbourhoods in Peterborough where less than half the population have had one jab.

By Mark Edwards
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 5:00 am

Across the city 68.8 per cent of the population (aged 12 and over) have had their first vaccination and 61.6% a second dose.

But in Millfield & Bourges Boulevard, that figure stands at just 47.3 and 39.6 per cent with a second dose.

In Peterborough Central 47.8 per cent have had the first dose and 41.3 per cent the second.

A third area, Central Park, has seen less than half the population get a second dose.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

1st dose: 89.7%, 2nd dose: 84.0%

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

1st dose: 89.5%, 2nd dose: 81.7%

3. Orton West and Castor

1st dose: 85.8%, 2nd dose: 80.7%.

4. Newborough and Peakirk

1st dose: 86.4%, 2nd dose: 80.5%.

