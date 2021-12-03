The Peterborough neighbourhoods where Covid vaccine take-up is among lowest in region

Across the city 68.8 per cent of the population (aged 12 and over) have had their first vaccination and 61.6% a second dose.
But in Millfield & Bourges Boulevard, that figure stands at just 47.3 and 39.6 per cent with a second dose.
In Peterborough Central 47.8 per cent have had the first dose and 41.3 per cent the second.
A third area, Central Park, has seen less than half the population get a second dose.
RELATED: Half of Peterborough neighbourhoods see a drop in new Covid cases - how is your area doing?
Page 1 of 6