The Peterborough neighbourhoods where Covid vaccine take-up is among lowest in region

Across the city 68.8 per cent of the population (aged 12 and over) have had their first vaccination and 61.6% a second dose.

But in Millfield & Bourges Boulevard, that figure stands at just 47.3 and 39.6 per cent with a second dose.

In Peterborough Central 47.8 per cent have had the first dose and 41.3 per cent the second.

A third area, Central Park, has seen less than half the population get a second dose.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 1st dose: 89.7%, 2nd dose: 84.0% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford 1st dose: 89.5%, 2nd dose: 81.7% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Orton West and Castor 1st dose: 85.8%, 2nd dose: 80.7%. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk 1st dose: 86.4%, 2nd dose: 80.5%. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales