Half of Peterborough neighbourhoods see a drop in new Covid cases - how is your area doing?

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 11 saw a drop in cases and the other 11 saw a rise.

By far the highest case rate in the city remains in Stanground at 966.8 cases per 100,000 but that was still a drop on the previous week with 29 fewer cases recorded.

In total, there were 913 new cases in the city which was 24 less cases in the seven days up to November 25 compared to the previous week, a drop of 2.6%.

That put the city’s overall new case rate per 100,000 people at 450.6.

The latest government figures show a total of 379 have died within 28 day of a positive Covid test since the start of the pandemic, a rate of 187 per 100,000 population.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard Total cases: 32 The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +1 (3.2%) Case rate per 100,000 people 320.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Paston Total cases: 39. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week. -9 (-18.8%). Case rate per 100,000 people 359.6 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale Total cases: 72. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +15 (26.3%). Case rate per 100,000 people 611.0. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Stanground Total cases: 115. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week. -29 (-20.1%). Case rate per 100,000 people 966.8 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales