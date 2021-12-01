Half of Peterborough neighbourhoods see a drop in new Covid cases - how is your area doing?

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 11 saw a drop in cases and the other 11 saw a rise.
By far the highest case rate in the city remains in Stanground at 966.8 cases per 100,000 but that was still a drop on the previous week with 29 fewer cases recorded.
In total, there were 913 new cases in the city which was 24 less cases in the seven days up to November 25 compared to the previous week, a drop of 2.6%.
That put the city’s overall new case rate per 100,000 people at 450.6.
The latest government figures show a total of 379 have died within 28 day of a positive Covid test since the start of the pandemic, a rate of 187 per 100,000 population.