The nine areas of Peterborough where more than half of the residents have been double-jabbed and the two below a quarter

Nine areas of Peterborough have a population in which more than half have received both doses of their Covid vaccine, whereas in two areas it is less than a quarter, NHS England has revealed.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:57 am
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 6:25 am
The area with the highest number of double-jabbed people is joint between Glinton, Northborough and Maxey and Newborough and Peakiri, where 66.1 percent have had both doses. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey also has the highest percentage of people who have had at least one dose, 88.7 percent.
Peterborough Central has the lowest percentage of double-jabbed people in the city, with just 24.1 percent.
Millfield and Bourges Boulevard has the lowest percentage of people to receive at least one dose, whoever, with just 41.8 percent.
