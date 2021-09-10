The four Peterborough neighbourhoods where more than eight out of 10 are fully vaccinated - and the three where less than half have been

Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, Barnack, Wittering & Wansford, Newborough & Peakirk and Orton West & Castor have all passed the 80 per cent mark in the vaccination campaign.

However, in three neighbourhoods - Peterborough Central, Central Park, and Millfield & Bourges Boulevard - less than half of adults are still yet to be fully vaccinated.

Across Peterborough as whole, 69 per cent of adults have had at least one dose, and 60 per cent have had two doses.

Across the UK, the rate stands at 89 per cent for the first dose, and 80 per cent for two doses.

This week the Peterborough Telegraph revealed you could fill Peterborough United’s stadium more than three times with the number of people yet to be vaccinated in the city.

Peterborough’s case rate has been falling in recent days, and now stands at 436.8 cases per 100,000 people - still well above the UK rate of 383.6.

The number of COVID patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) now stands at 62 - the highest level since March 22.

For details on when and where you can go to get vaccinated against COVID, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 91% Second dose: 84%

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford First dose: 90% Second dose: 81%

3. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 88% Second dose: 81%

4. Orton West and Castor First dose: 87% Second dose: 81%