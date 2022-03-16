Peterborough: 1,193 cases (+494 compared to the previous week) Rate: 588.8

The COVID situation across Peterborough - as cases rise in every area of the city

COVID cases are now rising again across Peterborough - with an increase recorded in every neighbourhood in the past week.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:10 am

The end of February and beginning of March had seen cases falling in the city - dropping below the UK rate for the first time since the beginning of the year.

But now cases are rising again - increasing by 494 in the seven days up to March 10, compared to the previous seven days.

There were a total of 1,193 cases recorded in the city, giving a rate of 588.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The city’s rate is still below the UK rate, which stands at 611.5

This week marked the second anniversary of the first recorded cases in Peterborough

Undefined: readMore

The latest data is now including the time after the Government relaxed all restrictions around COVID at the end of February.

1. Hargate and Orton Longueville

87 cases (+38 compared to the previous week) Rate: 883.2

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Stanground

84 cases (+45 compared to the previous week) Rate: 706.2

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Paston

83 cases (+32 compared to the previous week) Rate: 765.4

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Hampton Vale

74 cases (+29 compared to the previous week) Rate: 628.0

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughGovernment
Next Page
Page 1 of 6