The COVID situation across Peterborough - as cases rise in every area of the city

The end of February and beginning of March had seen cases falling in the city - dropping below the UK rate for the first time since the beginning of the year.

But now cases are rising again - increasing by 494 in the seven days up to March 10, compared to the previous seven days.

There were a total of 1,193 cases recorded in the city, giving a rate of 588.8 cases per 100,000 people.

The city’s rate is still below the UK rate, which stands at 611.5

This week marked the second anniversary of the first recorded cases in Peterborough

The latest data is now including the time after the Government relaxed all restrictions around COVID at the end of February.

1. Hargate and Orton Longueville 87 cases (+38 compared to the previous week) Rate: 883.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Stanground 84 cases (+45 compared to the previous week) Rate: 706.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Paston 83 cases (+32 compared to the previous week) Rate: 765.4 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Hampton Vale 74 cases (+29 compared to the previous week) Rate: 628.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales