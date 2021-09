Peterborough recorded 870 cases in the seven days up to September 2 - down by 124 compared to the previous seven days.

The case rate now stands at 429.4 cases per 100,000 people - the highest level it reached in the ‘third wave; was 521.2 on August 13.

However, Peterborough’s rate is still above the UK rate, which is 370.1.

The statistics are available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Stanground 68 cases (-13 compared to the previous week) Rate: 582.5 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Central 67 cases (+16 compared to the previous week) Rate: 537.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Paston 55 cases (-18 compared to the previous week) Rate: 517.4 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Hargate and Orton Longueville 50 cases (-4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 514.1 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales